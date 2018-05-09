May 9 – Recovery – Psalm 51:8

David was looking forward to his recovery. David had been exposed as a sinner. He had just gone through seeing his child died because of his sin. It was a devastating and surreal time for David. His bones and life has been crushed by his own sin. David knew it and he was devastated. There is nothing worse than being overwhelmed by the consequences of our actions and sins.

David asked the Lord to once again hear joy and gladness. When forgiveness comes true joy returns and our hearts are glad. The psalmist said, “sorrow is for the night but joy comes in the morning.” It is amazing how everything looks just a bit brighter in the morning. A woman had been crying al night for her children and in the morning she went into their room and knelt beside their beds and prayed. God whispered in her heart, “They will be ok.” Joy and gladness came into her heart and it will happen to you if you trust the Lord.