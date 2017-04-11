Here is a great thought. Children are a reflection of us and as parents we must help our children to become the reflection of God. Our job is to train them in the admonition and fear of the Lord. we do this by praying and modelling the Lord for them. This will give them examples to follow. We do it everyday with love and respect.
