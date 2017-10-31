Luke 4:16-31 – rejected at Nazareth

This story is so full of lessons and truth we will spend two days learning from it. Jesus returns to His home town of Nazareth. He had returned with the power of the Holy Spirit upon Him. He went to the local synocogue and it was here that His mission was fulfilled or revealed. He took the book of Isaiah and read Isaiah 61, which tells about the mission of the Messiah and when he finished reading it, he said the scripture was fulfilled in Him. The people did not believe Him because they knew His family. Jesus told them about Elijah and Naaman. He told them that a prophet is never accepted in their home town. They were going to stone Him but He got away. Here are five life lessons we can learn from this passage today.

1. Jesus was full of the Holy Spirit and was ready to begin His ministry. Before we start any ministry we need to make sure we are filled with the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit in the vital ingredient in any enterprise for God. The Spirit led life is the only answer to doing the will of God.

2. Jesus’ mission was revealed right from the start. He taught wherever He could and people praised God for Him.

3. Jesus was a respected teacher through Galilee. He was a man of the word and was a man who believed in the house of the Lord. He was a regular attendee of the House of the Lord. If Jesus believe in going to church so should we.

4. The Spirit of the Lord was upon Him and He was anointed to preach the good news to the poor. Jesus is good news. Salvation, healing and righteousness Is what He brings. He makes us friends with God. Those who do not know the Lord are poor. They may have the riches of this world but they are poor in the things of the Spirit. Jesus came to set the captive free.

5. Jesus came to set all prisoners free from whatever bondage they may be under. Whatever you are dealing with there is an answer! His name is Jesus and by His stripes you are healed and through His blood you are set free. Who the Son sets free is free indeed.