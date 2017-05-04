Rejection – Romans 11:10-12

Vs 10 – Their eyes were darkened so they cannot see and their backs were bent forever. Rejection carries such a heavy price. Every day we have the opportunity to say yes or no. With each decision comes certain consequences.

Vs 11 – Paul begins His discussion on the ingrafted branches. He then asks if the Jews have fallen so far as to never recover? Of course not. It is because of their sin that grace and salvation has been granted to the Gentiles. This made the Jews envious.

Vs 12 – Their transgressions and loss means that the Gentiles and the world have benefited from them. When they finally accept Christ what fullness comes into their lives. There is nothing more free than a Jew who has discovered their Messiah.