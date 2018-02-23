Feb 23 – Psalm 23:3 – Restoration

Psalm 23 is actually a Psalm of promises. Today David reveals that the Lord will restore our soul. When a person is not a Christian they are actually dead in trespasses and sin. They are dead to the things of God. When they give their lives to Jesus Christ they become alive spiritually. They are connected with the source of life. The Lord restores them to their original place. This is a positional truth. Then everyday God restores us. Each day we grow in the grace and knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Then the Lord guides David and us into the paths of righteousness for His name sake. The path of destruction Jesus said was wide and many travelled it but the path to life was narrow and few travel it. Righteousness is such a great life, to live free of guilt and blame. To be forgiven and holy. The Lord does this because His name is holy, righteous, patient and kind. God character and nature is holy, righteous, truthful and faithful. He promises today to guide you in this lifestyle if you choose to follow Him. So follow Him and choose life.