May 10 – Right Attitude – Psalm 51:9

David was so ashamed of his present condition he wanted God to hide his face from his sins. David saw the ugliness of sin and the consequences they cause. True repentance is not ever wanting to do it again. Sin is ugly and it destroys everything it touches. When we are truly repulsed by sin then we are willing to do anything to not have it in our lives. When we see that sin only robs, kills and destroys then we have truly seen it for what it is.

David wanted the Lord to blot out his sin. Today that is done through the blood of Jesus Christ the most powerful element in the universe. John reminds us in 1 John 1:9 that if we confess our sins that the Lord is faithful and just to forgive us our sin and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. What a great promise. You will have your sin forgiven and cleanse. Today rejoice in what Jesus Christ has done. Who the son sets free is free indeed.