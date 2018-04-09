Right Filters

It is the beginning of the week and here are couple thoughts to ponder. Motives are always suspects because they are filtered through our experiences, background, upbringing and sinful nature. God knows the real story so before you do anything filter your motives through prayer, the word, the Holy Spirit and mature counsel. They will help you from false motives.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.