May 16 – Right Sacrifices – Psalm 51:16-17

David bring sup today a very interesting thought. He states that if he could repair this situation through a sacrifice he would. Often mankind tries to appease God by making oaths, promises or saying what we will do in deeds of love to render judgment less severe. David learned that God does take pleasure in this kind of thing. Jesus taught this in the Sermon on the Mount when he said to let you Yes be yes and your no be no. You cannot appease or butter up God.

David learned that what God accepts is a broken and contrite heart. A heart that is truly sorry for what they have done. He will never turn away those who are truly sorry. Jesus tells of s story where two men are praying. One is telling God how great he is and the other beats his chest in sorrow repenting. Jesus says the one who repents will get God`s attention. Isaiah tells us that our righteousness is as filthy rags. Salvation comes through grace and Jesus Christ. You cannot add to it so keep a broken and contrite heart and you will be accepted.