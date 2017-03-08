Right Walk – Romans 8:4-6

Vs 4 – The law of righteousness will be fulfilled in us if we choose not to walk according to the flesh but according to the Spirit. God wants to impute to you righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit but that does not happen unless you choose to walk in the Spirit.

Vs 5 – Those who walk in the flesh have their minds set on the things of the flesh and those that have the mind of the Spirit set their hearts on the things of the Spirit. Jesus said, “That which is flesh is flesh and that which is Spirit is Spirit. The two cannot co-exist. Set your minds of the things of the Spirit.

Vs 6 – Paul makes it clear about the difference between spiritually minded and carnally minded. For the carnal minded they will see death. The spiritually minded will see life.