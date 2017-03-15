Right Words

It is the middle of the week and here is a simple Thought. A fool is one that wags his tongue like an over active Jack Russell Terrier. They say the wrong thing at the wrong time for the wrong reason. So be wise, let your speech be control by the Lord and you will be a person of help and encouragement. Avoid being foolish.
