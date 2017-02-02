Righteous Person – Romans 5:7-9

Vs 7 – Paul points out that rarely would a man die for a righteous person. Though some good men may think about it. Paul is building the teaser for the next verse.

Vs 8 – God demonstrated or showed His love for us. God’s love is always tangible. While we were still sinners Jesus Christ died for us. We did not know Him but the love of God compelled Him to die a universal death. It was our sin that put Him on the Cross. It was resurrection power that brought Him down from the cross and gave Him and us eternal blessings and favor.

Vs 9 – Once again Paul points out that we have been justified or declare blameless by God. This came through the blood of Jesus which is the universe’ most powerful element. Paul emphasizes how much more have we been saved from God’s wrath through Him. Jesus not only rescued us from sin but God’s wrath.