Sacred to the Lord – Romans 14:6-8

Vs 6 – One man considers one day sacred to the Lord. Another man eats meat and eats it to the Lord. The one who abstains also does this practice unto the Lord. Each is an act of worship and is a choice of personal conscience and responsibility.

Vs 7 – None of us live or die alone. We belong to each other and we affect each other but that is not grounds for judgment, condemnation or criticism.

Vs 8 – If we live we live to the Lord and if we die we die to the Lord. The reality is that if we live or die we do this unto the Lord. Spiritual life and thankfulness is for the Lord. We do all things for Him and if others approve or do not, we still must live a life that is pleasing to the Lord. We are not accountable to others when it comes to final judgment.