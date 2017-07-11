Saints in Jerusalem – Romans 15:26-27

Vs 26 – It is clear that his mission is one of relieving the poverty of the saints at Jerusalem. The Christians in Macedonia and Achaia have made a contribution to help the poor in Jerusalem. When Paul was writing his second letter to the Corinthians he also mentioned this offering. This puts the time and date of Roman and 2 Corinthians around the same time.

Vs 27 – The Christian of these provinces were very happy and excited to be able to participate in this offering. They realized that they shared in the spiritual blessings of the Jews and that they owed the Jews for this blessing. So it was natural for them to share their material blessings with those who had given them so much in Christ. A rule of thumb is this, our time, talents and resources belong to God so we should be willing to part with them whenever the Lord needs them and give them to whomever the Lord wants us to help.