May 3 – Salvation of God – Psalm 50:23

Asaph who is the author of this psalm closes with a wonderful thought. Those who offer thank offering honors the Lord. Thank offerings today are statements of gratitude and exhortations of worship to the Lord. You thank and praise the Lord for who He is and what He has done. You can do it privately or publicly. When in public you are stating to those in your world you love and glorify God. It is also known as a testimony.

The Lord promises that He will show us the way of salvation and lead our way. It is so nice to know that the Lord goes before us even before we leave on the journey. He is already there even before we take a step. When you honor God His promise is that He will direct your steps. Remember the steps of a good person is ordered by the Lord. You honor God and He will honor you.