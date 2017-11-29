Matt 5:4 – Second Beatitude.

Jesus has been teaching the principles of the Kingdom of God. This message of the Kingdom would become the focus of the majority of His teachings while here on earth. Jesus knew His mission was and the Sermon on the Mount is God’s view on life.

Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted. The Phillips Translation says, “You are blessed and happy when you understand what sorrows mean.” Sorrow and tragedy comes to everyone of us. When that time comes you will be comforted. David found that in the valley of the shadow of death, God’s rod and staff comforted him. The secret of overcoming sorrow is to trust God, know that this period will end eventually, allow people to minister love into your life, do not isolate yourself, allow proper time to grieve, grow from the experience and lastly know in time you will heal.

Jesus promises here that you will not have to go through time of sorrow alone. God is there to be your strength, help and comfort.