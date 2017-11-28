Sermon on the Mount – Matt – 5-1-3

Jesus saw that there were many people who had come to hear what He had to say. So He went up on a mountainside. When the time and setting were right. His disciples came and sat beside Him and He began to teach. His first lesson would on 8 blessings, which later would become known as the Beatitudes. Blessed are those who are poor in Spirit for theirs is the Kingdom of God.

Jesus says when you know you have a need for God, when you have a contrite and humble attitude and when you are poor in spirit. You will have the Kingdom of God with all its attributes. The Kingdom of God as we learn has three qualities to it, righteousness, peace and joy. Righteousness is created because we have right standing and relationship with God. This of course leads to right living. Peace is absence of warfare or strife in life. Jesus promised to give us peace. This peace is of course not as the world gives and the beauty of it is that the world cannot take it away. The last attribute of the kingdom is joy, that deep contentment knowing that God has everything under control. When you are humble, contrite and penitent before the Lord you will have the Kingdom of God fully working and developing in your life.