Service – Romans 15:17-19

Vs 17 – Paul then states that if he is going to give glory or boast in something it will be about the Lord Jesus Christ. His service has been to Jesus and Jesus alone. Paul states in other places that if we are going to boast we should boast in the Lord and what He has done in our lives. Our accomplishments are His accomplishments.

Vs 18 – Paul was humble in this verse. If he is going to boast of an accomplishments it will be of what the Lord has done through Him in leading the Gentiles to obey God. He has done this through words and deed. We are the Bible that most people will read. Let us pray that our copy does not contain to many flaws.

Vs 19 – Paul has accomplished His task through three means, by signs, miracles though the power of the Holy Spirit. He has done this task from Jerusalem to many parts of the empire. His mission has been to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ. He is simply following God’s plan for His life. I trust that will be our same goal and aim.