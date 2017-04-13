Shepherd Prophet – Romans 9:25-27

Vs 25 – Paul then quotes Amos, the Shepherd Prophet. “I call them my people who are not my people, I will call them my loved one who is not my loved one.” God is calling those who are not His own.

Vs 26 – It will happen in the very place where they were told they were not His people. They will be called the Sons of the Living God. This is spiritual irony. Jews are rejected and Gentiles are called. Those who are given the truth reject it and those who do not have truth, accept it.

Vs 27 – Paul then spends the next three verses quoting Isaiah. Though the number of Israelites will be like the sand by the seashore yet only a remnant will be saved. Quantity does assure quality. There will always be a remnant. A small group who will want more of God.