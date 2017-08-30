Luke 2:15-10

This passage tells the story of the visitation of the shepherds to the baby Jesus and His family. The shepherds after having the heavenly visitation announcing the birth of |Jesus went to Bethlehem and found everything just as the angel had said. They spread the word about the things they and heard. All who heard were amazed and Mary treasured all these things in her heart.

1. We learn that God is always honouring and fulfilling His word.

2. God wants all men to praise and glorify Him.

3. He wants us to be witnesses of all that He has done.