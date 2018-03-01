March 1 – Psalm 25:4-5 – Show Me

David continues on in this psalm by asking the Lord to do two things in vs 5. Show us His ways? Man does not travel naturally down the ways of God. We are sinful and need God`s help. David wants to know the ways of the Lord but needs the Lord`s help to accomplish this. David wants the Lord to be actively involved in His life. He then says, Lord teach me your paths. He knows the path to God is wonderful. We are on a journey and every day with the Lord is sweeter and better than before. David knew one day His destination was heaven but each day he wanted to have the Lord show His ways and teach him His paths.

David then reveals three things about God in vs 6. First, he wants to guide Him in truth and teach him the ways of truth. You shall know the truth and the truth will set you free, a great promise from God. Next, The Lord is the only Savior. David called Him is Savior. David had experience salvation it full and complete work. This made David a worshipper. Lastly, we hope in the Lord all day long. Hope is rooted in faith and grounded in love. You love God, you trust Him and this bring hope. You know you have a future in the Lord. This keeps you going all day no matter what happens.