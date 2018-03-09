March 9 – Proverb 28:8-9 Sowing Wrongly

The writer here is actually writing proverbs. First, he talks about a person who amasses a fortune by charging high interest rates will not prosper. They will not have the blessing of the Lord. This person will actually end of giving it to a person who is kind to the poor. God loves the poor, widow and orphan. They have a special place in His heart. The believer is called to defend the weak and those who cannot defend themselves. We are their voice and their warrior.

Then the writer states that the person who is deaf or disregards God`s words will not have their prayers answer. The word is clear about the things that hinder prayer. Unforgiveness, lack of love, disunity, marital discord and strife will hinder prayer. Sin in any form will block or stop your prayers. Keep short account with God and others. Walk in love, acceptance and forgiveness and reap the benefits of a righteous life.