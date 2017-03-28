Romans 9:1-3 – Speaking truth

Vs 1- Paul opens this chapter by re-affirming the fact that he is speaking the truth and He is not lying. Nothing can separate us from the love of God. His inner voice the conscience has confirmed it by the witness of the Holy Spirit.

Vs 2 – Paul has great sorrow and anguish in His heart. This anguish does not stop. So many cannot grasp the truth, that nothing can separate them from the love of Christ.

Vs 3 – Paul wishes that he could be cursed and cut off for sake of His own race from Christ. His love for his own people is so intense. He wants them to be saved.