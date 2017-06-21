Statements – Romans 14:17-18

Vs 17 – Paul then gives one of the most powerful statements in the Bible. The Kingdom of God is not a matter of food and drink. This Kingdom which is in you and is being preached through out the world has three components to it. Righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit gives us three virtues to empower us to live a godly and pure live based on mutual respect and love.

Vs 18 – When you walk in righteousness, peace and joy you are living a life that is pleasing to God and approved by men. You live your life for an audience of one but you also show Jesus Christ to the world. Righteousness, peace and joy are qualities that the world is in desperate need of and are approved by all men.