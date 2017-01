Strong Faith – Romans 4:19-21

Vs 19 – His faith never weakened by the fact that he was one hundred years old and was dead as far as having children or the fact that His wife Sarah was ninety and her womb was dead.

Vs 20 – He did not waver in His faith. He knew the promise of God. This enabled him to be strengthened in His faith and give glory to God.

Vs 21 – Abraham knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that God could do what He said He would do. God is the God of the impossible.