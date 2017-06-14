Strong Nation

It is the middle of the week and here is a great thought. Righteous is the cornerstone and foundation for a nation to be strong. Unrighteousness is its undoing and the nation will crumble under the storms of change. We are called to pray for our nation so that we can live a quiet and peaceful life. Another thing you can do is remind your elected leaders that God has a plan for our nation. We need Daniel’s and Joseph’s today. So let us do our part and God will do His.