Submit – Romans 13:1-2

Vs 1 – Paul says that every Christian must submit to ruler authorities. It may be national, provincial or municipal. Each has been raised up by the Lord. The only time a Christian must disobey is when the civil authority asks them to do something contrary to the Bible or conscience.

Vs 2 – When someone rebels against rightful civil authority they are rebelling against God Himself and they will bring both natural and divine judgment. Jesus said, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar and unto God the things that are God’s/”