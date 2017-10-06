It is the weekend and here are a couple of thoughts. Success is measured many times not but what we possess but by what we give away. To give away things is so much better than receiving. What we gives show who has our hearts and how generous we are with ourselves to others. It is so much better to give than to receive. So give yourself to others and be a blessing wherever you go today.
