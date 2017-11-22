Teacher’s Interview

It is the middle of the week and here is a cute thought. Children are the best and worst of their parents which always comes out in a parent teacher interview. So make sure the greatest example you give them is your life in Christ. Serve the Lord with all your heart and be a role model for your family. Maybe this is what they will talk about this at the interview.
