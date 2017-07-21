Thank the Lord

It is the weekend and here is your thought. Praise is thanking God for what He has done. So thank and praise Him with all your heart. Remember if you do not the rocks will cry out and who wants to be out praised by a stone. We are called to love God and others. So today show this by what you do. Touch others and be an example for God.
