March 26 – Psalm 34:7 – The angels

This is such a great verse. The angels camp around them that fear the Lord. You have angels watching over you. They are protecting you. They are ministering spirits sent by God to work on your behalf. Angels have been a subject of the bible since man started interacting with God in the garden. Angels are fearsome and powerful but gentle and loving when acting on behalf of the saints. The late Billy Graham in his book angels recalls dozens of incidents where God sent his angels and they deliver those who worked for the Lord.

These angels are agents of deliverance. I have many incidents where the angels protected me from disaster. They helped Jesus in the desert and garden. In fact He could have sent a legion of angels to destroy the world but He did not. The promise is that God has angels watching over your life. You may never see them but know this, they are there. So trust the Lord and throughout this day just remember angels are watching over you.