The Bible – Romans 15:4-5

Vs 4 – Paul now reveals one of the reasons for the Bible. These things were written so that we could be taught. We do not have to repeat the same mistakes that Bible characters did. Through endurance and the encouragement of the scriptures, we might have hope. Life is a journey or long distance affair. We have to pace ourselves and times are difficult and tough we just have to remember the prize or reward at the end.

Vs 5 – Paul then prays or releases a thought that the God who brings endurance and encouragement give a spirit of unity among each one of us. Unity has both a divine and natural source. God will give us the desire and then we have to work it out. In this way we are following Christ. Christ always worked in perfect unity with the Father and the Spirit. There are our role model in life.