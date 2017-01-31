The Blame Game – Romans 5:1-3

Vs 1 – Paul begins this chapter with the thought that we have been justified which means to be free of guilt or blame and to be made right. This process happened through the avenue of faith. The results of this act brought peace with God. You are no longer at war with God but are at peace with Him. This was brought through our Lord Jesus Christ. It is through Him we have these graces.

Vs 2 – You have gained this access to God through faith. Paul says we are made right through faith and faith alone. We are now walking in the grace of God. Grace is more than unmerited favor. It is a complete position of blessing and divine favor. Paul says we stand in this. It is our title position and our residence. This allows us rejoice in the hope of the glory of God. The characteristics, nature and essence of God are our hope in this journey of life.

Vs 3 – So we have the ability to endure suffering in any form because we know that suffering produces perseverance. Jesus learned obedience by what He suffered and so will we.