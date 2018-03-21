It is the middle of the week and here your thought to consider. The church is the only thing God has left on earth to showcase His love, mercy and grace. Don’t the trophy inside that case become `tarnished by hate, fear, un-forgiveness and bitterness. Let your light shine for the Lord and be His witness and example in your world.
