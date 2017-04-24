The Confession of Faith – Rom 10:8-10

Vs 8 – This is what is being said. In fact this word is near. It is in your mouth and in your heart. It is the word of faith that Paul preaches. Jesus is the Living Word. He is the resurrection and the life. It is His atonement that secured salvation for mankind. Jesus is the object of our faith. He is the author and finisher of our faith. He is the central figure of the gospel that Paul and we preach.

Vs 9 – Then Paul relays how a person can be saved or come into the Kingdom. If you confess with you mouth the Lord Jesus. Acknowledge Him as your personal Lord and Savior. If you believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead you shall be saved. Salvation based in the finished work of Jesus Christ, your belief and acceptance of that fact. This is the first step to an eternal and abundant life. Was a story you will write for the Kingdom of God as you serve Him.

Vs 10 – In your heart you believe and righteousness is imputed to you through the Holy Spirit. Then with your mouth you confess Jesus’ Lordship and you are saved. Righteousness comes in the heart by belief and salvation is released through the confession made with the mouth.