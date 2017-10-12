It is Thursday and here is your thought for today. An activist is someone whose doctrine and practice is vigorously promoting change through political, social and environmental means. A disciple is someone whose doctrine and practice to vigorously promote change through redemptive, theological and truthful change through Jesus Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit. See the difference. So be a disciple not an activist.
