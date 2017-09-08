Matt 2:19-23

When Herod died, Joseph and Mary were told in a dream that Herod was dead and they could go back to Palestine. They did not settle in Judea because Herod’s son so they settled in Nazareth to fulfill another scripture.

1. God uses many forms of interpretation to get His message to His people He used a dream for Joseph. Three times this would happen.

2. Jesus was called a Nazarene to fulfill scripture. God is very concerned about your protection and fulfilling His plan and purposes for your life.