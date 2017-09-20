The Fore runner

Matt 3:2-12

John had the task of preparing the people for the way of the Lord. The outward sign of the inward impact of His message was that people were baptised. This showed that they had truly repented of their sins. Water baptism was not unique to John or the church. It was a practice that was done for gentile converts to Judaism. John’s application was to show other that those who were baptised were truly sorry for their sins.

1. John did not baptise the Sadducees or the Pharisees because they were doing it for the praise of men.

2. He came to tell all of Jesus and How He was going to baptise people with the Holy Spirit and fire.

3. He told how Jesus was going to judge and burn away from motives.

4. All men who see God’s salvation have to come through Jesus Christ.

5. He taught that men should share their belongings with others.

6. John taught the tax collectors that they should be fair and not be dishonest with the taxes that they collect.

7. He told the soldiers to be content with their pay and not to be extorters.

8. He preached good news to people.