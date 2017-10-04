Good day it is the middle of the week and here is your thought. The future is often determined by how we deal with the past. So if there are any things that need to be dealt with do so that you can move on. Bring them before God and let His love, grace and mercy help you to forgive, release and then be restored.
-
