The gift – Rom 4:4-6

Vs 4 – Paul uses the illustration of a man who works for a living, his wages are given to him as an obligation not as a gift. Salvation is a free gift with an expensive price for the giver.

Vs 5 – When a person knows that it not works that justify. Their trust in God accounts for righteousness. It is the wicked who try to work their way into heaven.

Vs 6 – David another man who had a vibrant relationship with God speaks of this thought. The man who is blessed is one who walks in faith. They know their faith in the Lord is the foundation for righteousness and not works.