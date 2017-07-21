The Ladies – Romans 16:12-13

Vs 12 – Paul greets Tryphena and Tryphosa and Persis. These where woman who worked hard for the Lord. Some have said that Paul was prejudice against women. This letter proves this theory wrong. Women were as essential to the early church as the men were.

Vs 13 – Paul sends his greetings to Rufus who Paul describes as chosen of God. What a great testimony. Chosen by God set apart for His work and service. Rufus’ mother is also given a greeting. Paul considers her like his own mother.