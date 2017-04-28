The Message of Easter – Rom 10:16-17

Vs 16 – Unfortunately the Jews have not believed the gospel. They have follow Isaiah’s scripture that states, “Lord who has believed our report.” A wall of unbelief has been built because the Jews believe in their own righteousness instead of the righteousness of Christ.

Vs 17 – Paul then lays the foundation for how faith grows and matures. Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God. When you receive the word you have both an intellectual and volitional decision to make. Do you believe the word you hear and will you obey that word? This is the question we need to put to all people in light this day and what Easter really means. The resurrection secures us the victory we need in Christ and we need to share it so that others will come to the knowledge of the truth. Today let us pray and then go as the Lord leads. Our world is waiting for someone who walks in the power of the risen Lord.