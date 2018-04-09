April 9 – The mouth – Psalm 37:30-31

David has always had one wish and that is to be a worshipper and a man after God`s own heart. The by product of that desire is a lifestyle that reflects that wish. David said that our desire should be a person whose mouth speaks righteous things. If we are thinking on pure, holy, righteous, just and lovely things then that is what will come out in our conversations. Paul says we are to speak the truth in love. A righteous person utters wisdom. We have to settle our lives in the well of salvation and what comes out is praise the Lord. When we chose to walk with God then His desires becomes ours. We will speak truth and justice but always in the foundation of love.

The righteous person has the word of God in their hearts. We are to hide the word of God in our hearts so we will not sin against the Lord. The promise is that our feet will not slip. We have a firm foundation and footing in the Lord. So today seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all these things will be added unto you. A great promise for this day.