It is the weekend and here is a simple thought. Ignorance is not an excuse to miss the obvious. So today open your heart to the Lord and you will never be ignorant or miss the obvious. God loves you and has a plan for your life. He will order your steps and use you for His glory. Be open and see both the wonderful and profound.
