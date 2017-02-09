The One Man – Romans 5:19-21

Vs 19 – One man’s act of disobedience made all men sinners so through Jesus’ one act of obedience made many righteousness. One man’s act made all unrighteous. One man’s act gave mankind the opportunity to be righteous. Salvation is a personal decision.

Vs 20 – When the law was added the view of sin increased. Mankind now knew what sin was so they saw sin in creased because knowledge always leads to action negatively or positively. Yet as sin increased so did the grace of God increase more.

Vs 21 – Sin reigned in death. Grace however reigns through righteousness to bring eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. Through this whole exposition Paul uses parallelism to prove his point. Sin, death, unrighteousness on one side grace, life and righteousness on the other. Adam brings death to mankind, Jesus brings life.