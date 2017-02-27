Paradox – Romans 7:10-12

Vs 10 – The paradox of the law was that even though is was intended to bring life because of human weakness and sin, it actually brought death.

Vs 11 – Sin seized the moment afforded to it by the commandments. It deceived Paul and through the commandments put him to death. Sin blinds us to our real soul condition and robs us of a clear vision of our true condition. Sin deceives, blind and leads us to death.

Vs 12 – Paul then reveals three things about the law. First, it is holy. Next, the commandments themselves are holy. They were given by a holy God to His holy people.

The commandments are righteous and are designed to bring righteous living. Lastly, the law is good. The law was given by a good God to create a good and godly people.