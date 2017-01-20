The Point – Romans 4:10-12

Vs 10 – When did Abraham become righteous? It was before the act of circumcision not after. Being circumcised is the outward of the inward act.

Vs 11 – Paul brings this point out here. Abraham was righteous before the act of circumcision. It was outward sign or seal of his faith. Abraham became the Father of the faithful in the same way he became righteous and so do all who follow His example. We walk by faith and faith alone.

Vs 12 – Abraham is the Father and founder of the Jewish nation. They are the circumcised but they walk in faith like Abraham before he was circumcised.