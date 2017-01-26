Romans 4:16-18 – The Promise

Vs 16 – Paul brings out three truths in this verse. First, all promises in God come by faith. Next, these promises are guaranteed to all Abraham’s offspring, whether they are Jew or Gentile. Lastly, Abraham is the Father of us all.

Vs 17 – In Gen 22:18, God told Abraham that he would be the father of many nations. He is the Father of all in the sight of the God in whom Abraham believed in. God gives life to the dead. Those dead in trespasses in sin or dead in the things of God. He calls things which are not as though they were. God sees and does the impossible,

Vs 18 – There was no hope for Abraham. Against all hope Abraham believed in God’s word and promise and became the Father of many nations. In the same manner God works with us as his off spring.