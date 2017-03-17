The Promise – Romans 8:25-27

Vs 25 – Our hope give us the patience to wait for what has been promised. What a great verse to stand upon as you wait for God’s promises to come to past.

Vs 26 – The Holy Spirit will help in times when we are infirmed, sick or in trouble. We may not know how to pray in those times because we may be focused on what is happening to us. In those times the Holy Spirit will help make intercession through us with groaning which cannot be uttered. In times of deep and dark discouragement the Holy Spirit will be with us helping us to articulate to God want we need.

Vs 27 – The Lord Jesus Christ who searches all things knows the mind of the Spirit. Jesus makes intercession for us according to the will of God. Together they work on our behalf for the perfect will of God to be done in our lives.