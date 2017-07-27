The Promise – Romans 16:20-21

Vs 20 – This next verse is such a powerful verse and promise. The God of Peace will soon crush satan under our feet. The one who brings peace fulfills through us the promise of Gen 3:15. Satan is defeated by peace, unity and love. James says that we submit to God the devil will have to flee from us. John says that Jesus Christ came to destroy the works of the devil. Satan is crushed under foot when we exercise peaceful ways to those in opposition to us. Paul closes this small section off by wishes the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ to be with them and us. It is grace and peace that give us the victory over satan.

Vs 21 – Timothy Paul’s fellow worker send his greeting as does, Lucius, Jason and Sosipater who Paul describes as his relatives. Again this term is used to describe his brothers in the Lord.