The Question – Romans 11:1-3

Vs 1 – Paul begins this chapter with a question? Will God forget or cast away His people? God forbid. God will never cast away or leave His people. Jesus said in Matt 28:20, “He would never forsake or leave us.” Paul says, “I am of the seed of Abraham from Israel and from the tribe of Benjamin.”

Vs 2 – God is not going to cast away the people He calls as His own. Paul then asks his audience to recall the story of Elijah when he was praying to the Lord about the people of Israel.

Vs 3 – He said, “Lord you see how the nation of Israel had killed the prophets and torn down your altars. I am the only one left and they are trying to kill me.” Elijah was feeling the loneliness of the situation.